NADRA To Hold Biometric Verification For Receiving Ehsas Emergency Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:27 PM

NADRA to hold biometric verification for receiving Ehsas emergency aid

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an advisory for deserving people to easy collect Rs. 12,000 offered through Ehass Emergency Cash Program devised by the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an advisory for deserving people to easy collect Rs. 12,000 offered through Ehass Emergency Cash Program devised by the government.

The deserving people here Friday are instructed to contact with nearby NADRA office in case of emerging problems with respect to finger print verification before collecting cash from authorized center or dealer.

As per official order, NADRA office would verify bio-metric of any person to facilitate it to speedily recover its cash, it was said.

Furthermore, persons whose ID cards got expired till first September 2019 and it weren't renewed until now are authorized to collect requisite amount on basis of their old cards after showing it to competent authority.

Any person living other than its native district or province are also held eligible to save his or her amount from any branch of designated bank to issue aid money after holding compulsory bio-metric verification, official spokesman confirmed.

