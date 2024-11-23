Open Menu

NADRA To Install Self-service Kiosks For Citizens Convenience In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:56 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) In a significant move to facilitate citizens, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to install automated self-service kiosks across Karachi.

The kiosks will enable citizens to renew their Smart National Identity Cards (NICs) and obtain replacements for lost cards without enduring long queues or extended waiting times.

Initially, the kiosks would be installed at NADRA mega centers and later expanded to airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.

During the 4-day IDEAS 2024 Defense Expo held at Expo Center Karachi, NADRA showcased its innovative self-service kiosk. This advanced kiosk would soon be installed at mega centers across the city.

Through the kiosk, citizens can complete the application process for NIC renewals or replacements independently, just as they would at any NADRA branch. However, they won’t need to wait in line or interact with staff for data entry, photographs, or biometric verifications.

NADRA Assistant Director Ammar Haider while talking to the media revealed that the kiosk was unveiled at the IDEAS expo and would undergo trial phases before being implemented citywide.

He noted that this is the first installation of its kind in Karachi, although similar kiosks have already been deployed at NADRA mega centers in Islamabad.

According to Ammar Haider, citizens can complete 8 to 9 data steps including entering their NIC details via the kiosk keyboard, biometric scans, iris recognition, photographs, and selecting urgent or normal processing options.

A QR code will be issued for payment, which can be made via JazzCash or Easypaisa.

In the next phase, Point of Sale (POS) systems will be integrated into the kiosks, allowing payments through debit or credit cards.

Beyond mega centers, these automated kiosks will also be installed at railway stations, airports and shopping malls, enhancing accessibility for citizens.

