NADRA To Issue Succession Certificates In KP

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government on Saturday implemented Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act 2021, after which National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will start issuing succession certificates to the legal heirs of a deceased person.

The government enacted the act to improve public service delivery and facilitate the public by providing an efficient and speedy mechanism for facilitating issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates aimed at curtailing fraud and forgery .

After the implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, legal heirs of deceased persons can easily get inheritance certificate from NADRA instead of going courts.

The Khyber Pakthunnkhwa Revenue Department has issued declaration of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act 2021.

