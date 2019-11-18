UrduPoint.com
NADRA To Keep Its Offices Open For Women On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

NADRA to keep its offices open for women on Friday

The Interior Ministry had conveyed to the Prime Minister Office that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had allocated Friday as the day for women to facilitate them at its offices across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Interior Ministry had conveyed to the Prime Minister Office that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had allocated Friday as the day for women to facilitate them at its offices across the country.

According to Interior Ministry, the initiative was taken in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The step would help women to visit the offices of NADRA even on Friday and get their work done.

The Interior Ministry further conveyed that it was taking strict action against persons involved in organized crime in the Federal capital and in this connection, a report would be presented to the prime minister on monthly basis.

The ministry further informed that those kiosk owners whose kiosks were removed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the orders of the court were being provided alternative place.

The Interior Ministry had devised a strategy to take immediate action to implement all these initiatives and it was expecting positive results.

Different ministries and departments were taking different measures for public welfare and presenting reports to the Prime Minister Office.

