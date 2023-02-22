UrduPoint.com

NADRA To Provide Full Support For National Digital Census

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

NADRA to provide full support for National Digital Census

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Superintendent NADRA/Technical Assistant for National Digital Census,Ahmed Malik said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would provide full support to district administration for National Digital Census in Sialkot.

Talking to APP, he said that the self-enumeration was started in the series of the seventh census (first digital census) which will continue till March 3.

He highlighted that under self enumeration,every citizen could upload their family data through the website of the Government of Pakistan https://self.

pbs.gov.pk.

While from March 3, the trained staff would go door-to-door and start the digital household census, for which the staff training was completed and tabs were provided to them, he added.

He said that the training was conducted under three different badges in which the participants were given three classes so that they could perform their duties in a better way.

