NADRA to start succession certificates in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in KP will be issuing succession certificates to the legal heirs of a deceased person after implementing the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government enacted the act to improve public service delivery and facilitate them by providing an efficient and speedy mechanism aimed at curtailing fraud and forgery.

After the implementation of this act, legal heirs of deceased persons can easily get inheritance certificate from NADRA instead of going courts.