UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NADRA To Start Succession Certificates In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

NADRA to start succession certificates in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in KP will be issuing succession certificates to the legal heirs of a deceased person after implementing the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government enacted the act to improve public service delivery and facilitate them by providing an efficient and speedy mechanism aimed at curtailing fraud and forgery.

After the implementation of this act, legal heirs of deceased persons can easily get inheritance certificate from NADRA instead of going courts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) From Government

Recent Stories

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

26 minutes ago

The Holy Kaaba gets a new Kiswa

27 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

1 hour ago

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

1 hour ago

Oman expresses its sympathy with European countrie ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.