NADRA Upgrades FRC Process, Secures Women’s Rights & Pioneers New Tech For Customer Ease, Says Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) NADRA spokesperson and Director, Syed Shabahat Ali, on Saturday, revealed that the process for obtaining the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been made easier with a focus on including daughters, wives, and mothers in the process while eliminating the need to travel to distant cities, as local NADRA offices are now equipped to handle the procedures.
During an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, he further explained that NADRA is making the process more accessible by encouraging people to use the PAK-ID mobile application for seamless biometric verification.
This digital tool is designed to simplify the process and save valuable time for citizens, he added.
He also stressed that the ease of access and streamlined services are part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to enhance convenience and provide better service to the public, ensuring that more people can complete the necessary formalities without unnecessary delays.
Spokesperson emphasized that the revised FRC process ensures that women’s Names are included in property distribution, addressing a critical gap where women were often overlooked.
This step is seen as a significant move towards safeguarding women's rights, ensuring they have a recognized claim in family matters and property ownership, he added.
Responding to a query, he further explained that individuals residing in Islamabad who own property in other cities can now access local NADRA office services, eliminating the need to travel to their property’s location for official procedures.
This new system allows for greater convenience, enabling citizens to complete essential tasks related to property and family registration without unnecessary delays or travel, he said, adding, the initiative is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to make services more accessible and efficient for the public.
He also highlighted that biometric verification has been made easier for women through the use of the NADRA mobile app.
This app allows women to complete biometric processes from the comfort of their homes, ensuring both convenience and security, he said, adding, by streamlining this process, NADRA aims to enhance accessibility and encourage more women to utilize digital services, further promoting their rights and participation in official procedures.
In his concluding remarks, he praised the government’s efforts in digitizing NADRA services, highlighting how the shift to digital platforms has greatly improved efficiency and accessibility for the public.
