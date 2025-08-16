Open Menu

NADRA Upgrades FRC Process, Secures Women’s Rights & Pioneers New Tech For Customer Ease, Says Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM

NADRA upgrades FRC process, secures women’s rights & pioneers new tech for customer ease, says spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) NADRA spokesperson and Director, Syed Shabahat Ali, on Saturday, revealed that the process for obtaining the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been made easier with a focus on including daughters, wives, and mothers in the process while eliminating the need to travel to distant cities, as local NADRA offices are now equipped to handle the procedures.

During an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, he further explained that NADRA is making the process more accessible by encouraging people to use the PAK-ID mobile application for seamless biometric verification.

This digital tool is designed to simplify the process and save valuable time for citizens, he added.

He also stressed that the ease of access and streamlined services are part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to enhance convenience and provide better service to the public, ensuring that more people can complete the necessary formalities without unnecessary delays.

Spokesperson emphasized that the revised FRC process ensures that women’s Names are included in property distribution, addressing a critical gap where women were often overlooked.

This step is seen as a significant move towards safeguarding women's rights, ensuring they have a recognized claim in family matters and property ownership, he added.

Responding to a query, he further explained that individuals residing in Islamabad who own property in other cities can now access local NADRA office services, eliminating the need to travel to their property’s location for official procedures.

This new system allows for greater convenience, enabling citizens to complete essential tasks related to property and family registration without unnecessary delays or travel, he said, adding, the initiative is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to make services more accessible and efficient for the public.

He also highlighted that biometric verification has been made easier for women through the use of the NADRA mobile app.

This app allows women to complete biometric processes from the comfort of their homes, ensuring both convenience and security, he said, adding, by streamlining this process, NADRA aims to enhance accessibility and encourage more women to utilize digital services, further promoting their rights and participation in official procedures.

In his concluding remarks, he praised the government’s efforts in digitizing NADRA services, highlighting how the shift to digital platforms has greatly improved efficiency and accessibility for the public.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

9 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

13 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

13 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

14 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

15 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

15 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan