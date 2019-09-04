UrduPoint.com
Nadra Vans To Remain In Khanewal, Mianchannu Till 6th

Nadra vans to remain in Khanewal, Mianchannu till 6th

Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Multan will remain available in Khanewal and Mianchannu till September 6 for booking of computerized national identity cards (CNICs)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Multan will remain available in Khanewal and Mianchannu till September 6 for booking of computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

An MRV would remain available to facilitate people of NA-153 and its PP-209 constituency at UC-116, government dispensary Chak 164/10R till Sep 6.

Another MRV would remain available at UC-50, Government Boys Primary school Chak 13/8AR to facilitate people of NA-152 and PP-207 Constituencies in Mianchannu till Sep 6.

People can contact Nadra officials Ibad Dogar (0344-7349530) and Irfan Ali Shah (0333-6241736) for more information.

More Stories From Pakistan

