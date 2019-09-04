Nadra vans to remain in Khanewal, Mianchannu till 6th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Multan will remain available in Khanewal and Mianchannu till September 6 for booking of computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

An MRV would remain available to facilitate people of NA-153 and its PP-209 constituency at UC-116, government dispensary Chak 164/10R till Sep 6.

Another MRV would remain available at UC-50, Government Boys Primary school Chak 13/8AR to facilitate people of NA-152 and PP-207 Constituencies in Mianchannu till Sep 6.

People can contact Nadra officials Ibad Dogar (0344-7349530) and Irfan Ali Shah (0333-6241736) for more information.