UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NADRA's Establishes Special Desk To Register Transgender For Issuing Health Card: Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:53 PM

NADRA's establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing health card: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that a special counter has been established at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to register transgender for issuing them Sehat Insaf Card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that a special counter has been established at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to register transgender for issuing them Sehat Insaf Card.

Addressing a press conference, he said this registration system at NADRA would be linked with the office responsible for issuing health cards to provide them this facility without any hurdle and on immediate basis.

He asked all members of this community to start registering them as transgender with the NADRA to avail free health facility from the state.

He added that NADRA has been asked to provide maximum assistance to them in their registration process.

He said all community members have to declare them as transgender and in this regard a simple procedure would be adopted as only their personal confirmation is enough. "There is no requirement or documentation from any other office in this regard." Dr Mirza said those transgenders who were earlier registered as male or female with NADRA could now change their identity as this one-time option has been allowed to them by the government.

He added that NADRA would fully serve all transgender who would change their identity as their identification portion is now included in national identity card.

"Now all transgender are eligible in the country to avail health facilities under health insurance scheme." Health card would cover all medical services for them from normal disease to surgery, Dr Mirza added.

Dr Mirza said they would get help from transgender community leaders for collection of data.

He said, "The decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue Sehat Insaf card to transgender was historical as they have similar right to have access to all basic health facilities." He said under 2018 act, the government is responsible to ensure their basic rights including provision of basic health facilities, access to education provision of jobs etc.

He said the government is fully committed to protect their rights and the issuing health card to them is the ample example of its priority of improving their health.

He said this decision would further improve the soft image of the country in the world.

He said a total of 6.8 million families have been provided with the Sehat Insaf cards and the government is making efforts to target all the 15 million deserving ones by the end of next year.

He said Sehat Sahulat programme was launched in 84 districts where a total of 300 private sector hospitals have been providing health services to deserving, he added.

He said on the direction of Prime Minister, all families are being given Sehat Insaf cards in Tharparkar and tribal districts while around 50 percent of the country's people living below the poverty line, would be benefited with the scheme.

He added that they are the most vulnerable segments of the society and the incumbent government has taken the responsibility of transgender community to give them a sense of ownership.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Education Male Tharparkar 2018 All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's cricket in 2019

2 minutes ago

Trial export to Dubai a success, says Indian minis ..

25 minutes ago

New salary scales announced by Abu Dhabi Executive ..

25 minutes ago

Tiktok girl Hareem Shah decides to leave Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Medvedev Says All Matters of Russian Gas Transit V ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.