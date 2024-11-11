NADRA's High Fee For Succession Certificates Reaches Punjab Assembly
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Amjad Ali, the MPA from treasury side, points out that NADRA charges Rs20,000 for succession certificate and Rs10,000 for a decline certificate which is a burden on poor citizens
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Punjab Assembly member Amjad Ali Javed voiced strong concerns regarding NADRA's high fees for succession and decline certificates, calling it an undue burden on low-income citizens.
In his remarks, Javed criticized the fees, pointing out that NADRA charges Rs 20,000 for a succession certificate and Rs10,000 for a decline certificate. He emphasized that these costs are especially hard on those with limited resources. “If someone’s total assets are only Rs70,000, they end up paying nearly half of it to NADRA,” he stated.
Javed urged the provincial Law Minister to consider a constitutional amendment that would allow civil courts to issue these certificates as an alternative to NADRA’s expensive process.
"Without this change, citizens will continue to face difficulties,” he said.
Responding to Javed’s plea, Assembly member Sami Ullah Khan suggested he submit an adjournment motion on the matter. If the motion is accepted, the issue could be debated further, potentially leading to relief for citizens facing high costs for these essential documents.
Javed highlighted the need for legislative action to ease the burden on common citizens already struggling with rising living costs.
