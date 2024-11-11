Open Menu

NADRA's High Fee For Succession Certificates Reaches Punjab Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly

Amjad Ali, the MPA from treasury side, points out that NADRA charges Rs20,000 for succession certificate and Rs10,000 for a decline certificate which is a burden on poor citizens

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Punjab Assembly member Amjad Ali Javed voiced strong concerns regarding NADRA's high fees for succession and decline certificates, calling it an undue burden on low-income citizens.

In his remarks, Javed criticized the fees, pointing out that NADRA charges Rs 20,000 for a succession certificate and Rs10,000 for a decline certificate. He emphasized that these costs are especially hard on those with limited resources. “If someone’s total assets are only Rs70,000, they end up paying nearly half of it to NADRA,” he stated.

Javed urged the provincial Law Minister to consider a constitutional amendment that would allow civil courts to issue these certificates as an alternative to NADRA’s expensive process.

"Without this change, citizens will continue to face difficulties,” he said.

Responding to Javed’s plea, Assembly member Sami Ullah Khan suggested he submit an adjournment motion on the matter. If the motion is accepted, the issue could be debated further, potentially leading to relief for citizens facing high costs for these essential documents.

Javed highlighted the need for legislative action to ease the burden on common citizens already struggling with rising living costs.

Related Topics

Assembly Law Minister Amjad Ali Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog bat ..

PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle

14 minutes ago
 No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, ..

No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, LHC told

48 minutes ago
 Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap

Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog bat ..

1 hour ago
 Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pak ..

Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Am ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Information Commission hosts seminar on r ..

Pakistan Information Commission hosts seminar on role of Public Information Offi ..

1 hour ago
Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vot ..

Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year

2 hours ago
 Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

2 hours ago
 Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s effort ..

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku fo ..

Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,

2 hours ago
 realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 ..

Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and D ..

Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan