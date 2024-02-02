Open Menu

NADRA’s Officer Kidnapped In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Deputy Assistant Director, Najeebullah, was kidnapped on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, "Najeebullah has gone missing since last night when he left home and did not return."A case has been registered at Ramna police station," a private news channel reported.

