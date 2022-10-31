(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The National Agricultural education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) has certified the Horticulture department of Gomal University with X3 category.

The Gomal University was the only varsity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive this accreditation by NAEAC, a subsidiary institution of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, according to a press release issued here.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah congratulated the Dean of Agriculture Faculty and Horticulture Department Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani and his team.

A team of NAEAC had inspected the Horticulture Department of the Gomal University on February 17 & 18, 2022 and now it issued X3 category certificate till February 19, 2024.

The VC said the Gomal University got this credit due to hard work and honesty of the Agriculture Faculty team.

He hoped that the Agriculture Faculty and other departments would continue their hard work with honesty to become a source of success for the university.

On this occasion, Registrar Prof Dr Nemat Ullah Babar, Director Quality Assurance Cell Prof Dr Zahid Awan and Director Admissions Riaz Ahmad Betanni were also present.

The vice chancellor also handed over the certificate issued by NAEAC to Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani.