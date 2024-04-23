Open Menu

NAEAC Conducts Accreditation Assessment At SAU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The National Agricultural education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Tuesday conducted a comprehensive assessment of various disciplines and degrees at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

Under the leadership of Chairman Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, a delegation comprising members from diverse universities across the country, including Dr. Tariq Mukhtar, Irfan A. Baig, Muhammad Hammad Nadeem, Dr. Mashooq Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Anjam Aqeel, Dr. Naseer Nadeem, Dr. Rana Mazhar Abbas, Dr. Badar Naseem Siddiqui, Dr. Shabeer Hussain, Dr. Ghulam Sarwer Markhand, Dr. Hakumat Ali, and Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, convened with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari.

According to the spokesman of the university, an introductory meeting was held in the university's committee room in this context under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor SAU, Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar briefed the accreditation team about the university during the session.

During his address, SAU VC Dr. Mari underscored the progress achieved by the university despite resource constraints.

He highlighted advancements in academics, research, infrastructure, scholarships, internships, sports, student societies and student facilities, international collaborations and alumni engagement.

Dr. Mari also mentioned upcoming projects, including the implementation of a drug-free campus policy, animal teaching hospital, Bio-Saline Agriculture, a campus in Malir, Karachi and center of excellence on seeds.

Chairman NAEAC Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi emphasized that many universities in the country were facing financial challenges, but SAU had managed financial matters well through better and effective financial planning, austerity and resources mobilization.

He recommended that universities prioritized projects with consociation to enhance their financial management.

He also mentioned that NAEAC had facilitated internships in collaboration with private sectors for the graduates from the all over universities of Pakistan including SAU, Tandojam. On the occasion Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar briefed about NAEAC's initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Muhammad Imran Khatri, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Habib Magsi, Dr. Mahmood Leghari, Dr. Mehrunnisa Narejo, Dr. Muharram Qambrani and Director QEC Engr. Riasat Ali Kubar and others.

