Open Menu

NAEAC Delegation Visits Baluchistan Agricultural College

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NAEAC delegation visits Baluchistan Agricultural College

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council led by the Chairman Council (NAEAC) Professor Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sai will visit the Agricultural College from August 28 to 30, 2023 in Baluchistan Agricultural College Quetta, on behalf of Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

The purpose of the visit is to take stock of educational and research activities in different departments of Baluchistan Agricultural College Quetta.

The delegation includes Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor Dr. Shahjan Shabir Ahmad Rana, Professor Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Professor Dr.

Zafra Lahi Gondal, Professor Dr. Badr Naseem Siddiqui, Professor Dr. Rai Mohammad Amir, Dr. Arif Shah Kakar. Secretary Council, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar and Mr. Muhammad Afzal as members of coordination of the Council.

The delegation will take the lead in various research activities carried out in the college in the last two years and will submit its report to the Accreditation Council.

Prof. Aslam Khan Niazi, Principal Agriculture College Quetta, the members of the administration and academic staff welcomed the delegation.

They said that the visit would help in further improving the quality of education of the college and giving it the status of a university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Education Agriculture Visit Lead Mohammad Amir Shakeel August HEC From

Recent Stories

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

4 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

6 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

20 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan