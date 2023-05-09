NAEAC delegation visits KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A five-member delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the University of Karachi for an accreditation and awareness seminar on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Secretary NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar, while former Director of Agricultural Economics Research Institute, National Agricultural Research Center, Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hayee Qureshi, the Dean, Faculty of Crop and food Science, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem, the Chairman, Department of Plant Pathology, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Tariq Mukhtar, and NAEAC IT Coordinator Abdullah were part of the visiting delegation, said a statement.

The NAEAC delegation visited the Department of Agriculture and agribusiness management for accreditation of the BS Agri-business management, plant pathology, and plant protection programs.

Later, they went to the Department of Physiology and joined an accreditation and awareness seminar about the BS poultry science program in the department.

Earlier, the NAEAC delegation met the KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Samina Bano, Chairperson of the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management Dr Subohi Raza, Chairman of the Department of Physiology Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, members Quality Enhancement Cell and others were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the KU Deputy Director QEC Jawaid Akram briefed the participants that NAEAC's visit is certainly important, especially in accordance with the regulations and policies of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

"Accreditation by the NAEAC indicates that the programs in agriculture and agribusiness management department and poultry science have been evaluated against established standards of quality and that the university is providing education and training that meets the needs of the industry.

" The Secretary of NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar through his presentation informed the audience about the goals and aims of the NAEAC and shared that the role of NAEAC is necessary to uplift the education standards across the country.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that academia and industries should work together to fulfil the market's demand and need.

He said that collaboration among the public and private sectors would produce better results for society.

He shared that the new building of KU school of Law has been completed within 15 months by Bohra Community and initiated Karachi University business Incubation Center which provides a platform for students and faculty to launch their own projects and present them to the local and international market.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the KU has established an academia-industry linkage advisory board so that we could have direct reviews and suggestions from the market.

He informed the delegation that the BS Poultry Science was recently launched on the industry's recommendation.

He also mentioned that the majority of our students are getting internships and scholarships from both cooperate and public sectors on a regular basis.

Later, the delegation while appreciating the standards of education at the departments of agriculture and agribusiness management and physiology, presented recommendations to the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi for further improvements regarding the programs offered in the departments.