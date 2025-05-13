Open Menu

NAEAC Delegation Visits SSUET For Accreditation Of Food Science & Technology Program

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for the accreditation process of the food Science and Technology program.

The visiting team comprised Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary NAEAC, Abdullah, Deputy Director Programs, NAEAC (HEC, Islamabad) and Dr. Muhammad Abdul Haq, Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Karachi.

The visit focused on evaluating the university’s general academic infrastructure, departmental laboratories, program documentation, examination systems, and quality assurance mechanisms.

During their comprehensive assessment, the delegation engaged with faculty members and interacted directly with students to gauge academic outcomes and learning environments.

Chancellor SSUET, Akbar Ali Khan said that the visit marked a significant step towards enhancing quality education in interdisciplinary programs and aligning them with national accreditation benchmarks.

Prof. Dr. Sidra Abid Syed, Chairperson of the Biomedical Engineering Department, along with her dedicated team, successfully defended the program review. She emphasized that such evaluations not only refine departmental operations but also reinforce student confidence, ensuring that their career trajectories are being guided and monitored with the highest standards.

