NAEAC Delegation Visits SSUET For Accreditation Of Food Science & Technology Program
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for the accreditation process of the food Science and Technology program.
The visiting team comprised Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary NAEAC, Abdullah, Deputy Director Programs, NAEAC (HEC, Islamabad) and Dr. Muhammad Abdul Haq, Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Karachi.
The visit focused on evaluating the university’s general academic infrastructure, departmental laboratories, program documentation, examination systems, and quality assurance mechanisms.
During their comprehensive assessment, the delegation engaged with faculty members and interacted directly with students to gauge academic outcomes and learning environments.
Chancellor SSUET, Akbar Ali Khan said that the visit marked a significant step towards enhancing quality education in interdisciplinary programs and aligning them with national accreditation benchmarks.
Prof. Dr. Sidra Abid Syed, Chairperson of the Biomedical Engineering Department, along with her dedicated team, successfully defended the program review. She emphasized that such evaluations not only refine departmental operations but also reinforce student confidence, ensuring that their career trajectories are being guided and monitored with the highest standards.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus6 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Entire nation proud of armed forces: Sirajul Haq6 minutes ago
-
NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program6 minutes ago
-
DPO visits traffic police office6 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall testifies Pakistan’s military superiority in conventional warfare6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt strongly condemns killing of four people in Noshki6 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Hameed Gul visits SCCI6 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic police launch crackdown on unregistered motorcycles, seized 1006 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqaddam Murder Case: SC grants another chance to convicted murderer6 minutes ago
-
Meena Majeed vows to attract Balochistan youth towards positive, constructive activities6 minutes ago