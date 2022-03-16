NAEAC delegation visits SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of Higher Education Commission Islamabad Wednesday visited various departments of SZAB Agriculture College DOKRI an affiliated college to Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

The NAEAC delegation, led by Chairman Ishtiaque Ahmed Rajwana along with members Dr. Muhammad Nafees, D.r Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, D.r Waqas Malik and Dr. Nazim Hussain reviewed the academic performance of the departments of Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Agronomy of the SZAB Agriculture College.

The College Principal Dr. A. W. Gandhi briefed the delegation about the departments, curriculum, facilities and infrastructure of the college.

Talking with the media Dr. Ishtiaque Rajwana said that efforts are being made to improve the current mode of education of the college at the par of international standard by providing state of the art academic facilities to students so that agricultural production could give better results.

On the occasion, the principal of the college Dr. A. W. Gandahi said that the team was informed about the academic and research facilities available in the college and the delegation committed that the SZAB Agriculture College would be made an ideal recognized institution.

Among others, Prof. Ghulam Nabi Soho, Prof. Abdul Hameed Memon, Prof. Dr. Javed Shabbir, Prof. Nazir Ali Panhwar, Dr. Shahnawaz Khoro and Kashif Hussain Jatoi were also present on the occasion.