UrduPoint.com

NAEAC Delegation Visits SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 11:16 PM

NAEAC delegation visits SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

A delegation of National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of Higher Education Commission Islamabad Wednesday visited various departments of SZAB Agriculture College DOKRI an affiliated college to Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of Higher Education Commission Islamabad Wednesday visited various departments of SZAB Agriculture College DOKRI an affiliated college to Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

The NAEAC delegation, led by Chairman Ishtiaque Ahmed Rajwana along with members Dr. Muhammad Nafees, D.r Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, D.r Waqas Malik and Dr. Nazim Hussain reviewed the academic performance of the departments of Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Agronomy of the SZAB Agriculture College.

The College Principal Dr. A. W. Gandhi briefed the delegation about the departments, curriculum, facilities and infrastructure of the college.

Talking with the media Dr. Ishtiaque Rajwana said that efforts are being made to improve the current mode of education of the college at the par of international standard by providing state of the art academic facilities to students so that agricultural production could give better results.

On the occasion, the principal of the college Dr. A. W. Gandahi said that the team was informed about the academic and research facilities available in the college and the delegation committed that the SZAB Agriculture College would be made an ideal recognized institution.

Among others, Prof. Ghulam Nabi Soho, Prof. Abdul Hameed Memon, Prof. Dr. Javed Shabbir, Prof. Nazir Ali Panhwar, Dr. Shahnawaz Khoro and Kashif Hussain Jatoi were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Education Agriculture Jatoi Dokri Tando Jam HEC Media

Recent Stories

24 mln families benefiting from free healthcare fa ..

24 mln families benefiting from free healthcare facility: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 'Visionary' US astrophysicist Eugene Parker dead a ..

'Visionary' US astrophysicist Eugene Parker dead at 94: NASA

2 minutes ago
 WHO alarmed by attacks on Ukraine health system

WHO alarmed by attacks on Ukraine health system

2 minutes ago
 IEA fears global oil supply 'shock' over Russia sa ..

IEA fears global oil supply 'shock' over Russia sanctions

2 minutes ago
 Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite effort ..

Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite efforts for increasing production

1 hour ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>