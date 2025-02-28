NAEAC Inspection Committee Visits Sargodha University's College Of Agriculture
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Inspection Committee of the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the University of Sargodha to assess the academic quality, infrastructure, and overall standards of its College of Agriculture.
The committee comprised Dr. Abdul Ghaffar (Secretary, NAEAC), Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq (Chairman, Agronomy Dept., UAF-Faisalabad), Prof (retd) Muhammad Tahir Siddique (Dept of Forestry and Range Management, UAF), Dr Muhammad Khalid Bashir (Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics, UAF), Prof Dr Muhammad Issa Khan (National Institute of food Science and Technology, UAF), and Malik Arshad (NAEAC Coordinator).
At the university’s request, NAEAC reviewed and evaluated the Departments of Agriculture Extension, Agronomy, Agriculture Economics, Forestry, and Food Science for accreditation.
During the visit, the committee toured the college’s facilities, assessed educational resources, and engaged in discussions with faculty and administrative staff.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin briefed the delegation on key developments, highlighting the establishment of modern laboratories, agricultural research nurseries, and a Rs. 550 million citrus research institute.
He also outlined the university’s commitment to sustainability, including its shift to solar energy and the launch of initiatives such as the Waheed Wain Incubation Centre, Pharmaceutical & Industrial Unit, and Innovation & Commercialisation Projects. Additionally, he stressed efforts to internationalise the university through an external linkages office to attract foreign students.
Dr. Abdul Ghaffar commended the University of Sargodha for maintaining high standards in agricultural education and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.
The visit concluded with Prof Dr Ghulam Yasin presenting souvenirs to the NAEAC delegation members.
