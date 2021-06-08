NAEAC organizes seminar at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Tuesday organized an awareness seminar at the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan to brief the mission, objectives, strategies and future goals of the council to the staff and students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Tuesday organized an awareness seminar at the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan to brief the mission, objectives, strategies and future goals of the council to the staff and students.

Three members of the council including NAEAC Chairperson Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Secretary Dr Abdul Ghaffar and Member Dr Ijaz Ahmad visited the university.

Agriculture University Vice chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) informed the guests regarding the journey of the university in achieving the status of full-fledged university.

The NAEAC chairperson, discussing the framework of the council, said newly established universities need to take into account the needs of modern times and act accordingly.

He further said NAEAC, being the accreditation council, has developed a criterion, where the performance of the accredited institutions is measured based upon different points like available staff, building facilities, satisfaction of the students with the teaching standards, number of laboratories etcetera.

He acknowledged the efforts of the vice chancellor and staff for providing the best facilities to its students in the limited resources available and appreciated the commitment of the vice chancellor in striving towards achieving the best.

Lecturer Zoology, Madam Mawra was the stage secretary while Registrar Fakhar ud Din, Director IT Sohail Ur Rehman, Director Finance Johar Zaman, Controller of Examination Syed Abdul Wahid Shah, other relevant staff and a large number of students were present at the occasion.

Members of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council paid the visit to laboratories and classrooms at the end of the programme.