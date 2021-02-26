UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAEAC Team Pays Visit To SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

NAEAC team pays visit to SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A team of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council of Higher Education Commission visited SZAB Agricultural College Dokri to review the standard of teaching activities and facilities of the college.

According to announcement here on Friday, the team members also checked the Standards of academic and research activities and available facilities provided for students.

The Chairman, National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana and the members Dr. Amjad and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar also visited different departments of the college where they were briefed about the available facilities in classrooms, laboratories and fields.

The Principal Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi also briefed the team about issues being face by the college management in academic, administration and college development, funds required for higher education and hostel matters.

The Chairman NAEAC Prof. Ishtiaq Rajwana informed that efforts are being made to improve education of all the universities of the country adding that projects are also under preparation to solve the basic problems of teachers, administration and students.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Dokri HEC All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

22 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.