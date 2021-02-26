NAEAC team pays visit to SZAB Agriculture College Dokri

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A team of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council of Higher Education Commission visited SZAB Agricultural College Dokri to review the standard of teaching activities and facilities of the college.

According to announcement here on Friday, the team members also checked the Standards of academic and research activities and available facilities provided for students.

The Chairman, National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana and the members Dr. Amjad and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar also visited different departments of the college where they were briefed about the available facilities in classrooms, laboratories and fields.

The Principal Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi also briefed the team about issues being face by the college management in academic, administration and college development, funds required for higher education and hostel matters.

The Chairman NAEAC Prof. Ishtiaq Rajwana informed that efforts are being made to improve education of all the universities of the country adding that projects are also under preparation to solve the basic problems of teachers, administration and students.