NAEAC Team Visit PMAS-AAUR

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to evaluate the BS degree programs of Department of food Science & Technology and Forestry & Range Management.

The team was headed by Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, Chairperson NAEAC, including Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Secretary NAEAC, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor, Director General NIFSAT, Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb University of Agriculture Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddique, Former Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Dr. Syed Mozzam Nizami Chairman, Department of Forestry, University of Haripur.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman welcomed the NAEAC team members and briefed them on the recent developments in the University particularly in the department of Forestry and Food Sciences.

The team members were briefed about the faculty profile, ongoing departmental activities, academic programs and opportunities available for students. The team visited both the departments and closely observed the departmental activities, curricula, and infrastructure facilities available for the students.

The team members also conducted independent meetings with the students and teachers of each department. The team members also gave valuable guidelines to faculty members regarding maintenance of course files and curriculum.

The NAEAC team appreciated coordination, arrangements, facilities and conducive environment of the University. They also advised the departments and faculty to focus on market demanding skills to be taught to students. At the end, the VC thanked all the members of NAEAC for their visit.

