NAEAC team visited Sindh Agriculture University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The team of National Agricultural education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), established by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad to assess the ranking and quality of higher learning institutions, Thursday paid an inspection visit to the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and reviewed various departments of the university.

The team headed by Ishtiaque Ahmed Rajwana and Comprised of Dr. Shahina, Dr. Shakeel, Dr. Muhammad Akbar and Dr. Waqas Malik who belonged to different national educational institutions including Karachi University and Bahauddin Zakria University Multan, inspected the Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Departments of Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Genetics and Agronomy.

The NAEAC team was briefed by Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production about the infrastructure, curriculum, academic and research facilities available in the university.

He informed that the university has modernized its departments and laboratories in a short period, while 191 faculty members of the university have completed PhDs from national and international universities.

The Sindh Agriculture University has the new infrastructure, laboratories, smart classrooms , and modern equipment in the field, he added.

The Chairman NAEAC said the university has made more progress than ever before. The academic and research performance of the university is based on development, he said and added we strive to improve the academic and research quality of Sindh Agriculture University in line with international standards and provide better academic facilities to the students.

Among others Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon, Dr. Asadullah Marri, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Tehseen Fatima Miano, Dr. saleem and Riasat Ali Kubar were also present on the occasion.