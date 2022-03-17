UrduPoint.com

NAEAC Team Visited Sindh Agriculture University

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 09:53 PM

NAEAC team visited Sindh Agriculture University

The team of National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), established by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad to assess the ranking and quality of higher learning institutions, Thursday paid an inspection visit to the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and reviewed various departments of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The team of National Agricultural education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), established by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad to assess the ranking and quality of higher learning institutions, Thursday paid an inspection visit to the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and reviewed various departments of the university.

The team headed by Ishtiaque Ahmed Rajwana and Comprised of Dr. Shahina, Dr. Shakeel, Dr. Muhammad Akbar and Dr. Waqas Malik who belonged to different national educational institutions including Karachi University and Bahauddin Zakria University Multan, inspected the Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Departments of Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Genetics and Agronomy.

The NAEAC team was briefed by Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production about the infrastructure, curriculum, academic and research facilities available in the university.

He informed that the university has modernized its departments and laboratories in a short period, while 191 faculty members of the university have completed PhDs from national and international universities.

The Sindh Agriculture University has the new infrastructure, laboratories, smart classrooms , and modern equipment in the field, he added.

The Chairman NAEAC said the university has made more progress than ever before. The academic and research performance of the university is based on development, he said and added we strive to improve the academic and research quality of Sindh Agriculture University in line with international standards and provide better academic facilities to the students.

Among others Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon, Dr. Asadullah Marri, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Tehseen Fatima Miano, Dr. saleem and Riasat Ali Kubar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Islamabad Education Agriculture Visit Progress Tando Jam Shakeel HEC Karachi University From Muharram

Recent Stories

CDA to use drones to monitor Margalla Hills forest ..

CDA to use drones to monitor Margalla Hills forest fire

2 minutes ago
 NSA calls his German counterpart; discuss regional ..

NSA calls his German counterpart; discuss regional, int'l security issues

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets MNAs

Prime Minister meets MNAs

2 minutes ago
 Russian-European Mars mission suspended over Ukrai ..

Russian-European Mars mission suspended over Ukraine war

2 minutes ago
 105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>