NAEAC team visits WUM to ensure quality education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council of Higher Education Commission visited Matital Campus of Women University Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council of Higher Education Commission visited Matital Campus of Women University Multan.

A spokesperson for WUM said that the main objective of the accreditation inspection council delegation was to take a detailed look at the environmental sciences department and other projects and overall performance of the university.

On the occasion, Dr. Sara Musadiq briefed the delegation in detail about the university and gave them a full briefing of the University and the concerned departments.

Led by Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, the delegation members briefed that the main objective of the establishment of the National Accreditation Council is to test the quality of vocational training in the country.

The quality and development of agricultural education is indispensable for the development of the country.

Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Fisheries and Poultry Sciences is the need of the hour.

The purpose of the Council is to ensure quality education.

Chairperson NAEAC, Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana, briefed the students and faculty about the system and scope of the Council. He emphasized on the need of accreditation in vast disciplines under agriculture to enhance quality assurance and job opportunities for undergraduates.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Qureshi, said that our university does not compromise on quality education. For this, refresher courses are also conducted for the teachers. besides seminars and workshop.

She informed that keep in view our efforts, The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded us a record grant and several projects have been started including development projects with it.

All facilities are being provided to female students for completing their course work in a better way, making them role models for others. Dr Qammar Rubab, Dr. Maryam Zain , Dr .Shazia and other faculty members were present.