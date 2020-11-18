NAEC team visits Pakistan Forest Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Evaluation Team for On-Site Accreditation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEC) visited Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar to evaluate BS Forestry Degree Program

Safdar Ali Shah, ADG education welcomed the team while Convener of AIC team Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary, NAEAC briefed the mission and objectives shared tool kit with the faculty and officers of PFI.

Director Forest Education PFI, Dr Mamoona Wali elaborated facilities availableat the institution. So far 3382 students have been trained in forestryincluding 122 foreigners and 144 females, he informed.