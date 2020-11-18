UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAEC Team Visits Pakistan Forest Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:17 PM

NAEC team visits Pakistan Forest Institute

The Evaluation Team for On-Site Accreditation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEC) visited Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar to evaluate BS Forestry Degree Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Evaluation Team for On-Site Accreditation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEC) visited Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar to evaluate BS Forestry Degree Program.

Safdar Ali Shah, ADG education welcomed the team while Convener of AIC team Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary, NAEAC briefed the mission and objectives shared tool kit with the faculty and officers of PFI.

Director Forest Education PFI, Dr Mamoona Wali elaborated facilities availableat the institution. So far 3382 students have been trained in forestryincluding 122 foreigners and 144 females, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Education Agriculture

Recent Stories

Coordinator to Chief Minister visits areas of Kech ..

4 minutes ago

ANF arrests drug smuggler

4 minutes ago

Rule of Law Clause Hypocritical, EU Needs More Pra ..

4 minutes ago

Air pollution may affect mental health later in li ..

11 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's envoy for playing constructive role i ..

11 minutes ago

ETPB members' 332nd meeting held

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.