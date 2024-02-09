Naeem Akhtar Khan wins PP-234 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Naeem Akhtar Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-234, Vehari-VI by securing 43,908 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Salman Ali Bhabha who bagged 24,484 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 54.98%.