Naeem Akhtar Khan Wins PP-234 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Naeem Akhtar Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-234, Vehari-VI by securing 43,908 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Salman Ali Bhabha who bagged 24,484 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 54.98%.
