UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naeem Bokhari Is Likely To Be Appointed As AGP

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

The federal government decided to appoint PTI leader and known lawyer Naeem Bokhari as Attorney General for Pakistan, media reports revealed here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) The federal government decided to appoint PTI leader and known lawyer Naeem Bokhari as Attorney General for Pakistan, media reports revealed here on Tuesday.

The federal government, the reports suggested, decided to change Mansoor Anwar Khan, the incumbent attorney general for Pakistan, and appoint Naeem Bokhari as a new AGP on his place. The sources quoted by the media said that a meeting was expected between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Naeem Bokhari on Tuesday (today) or on Wednesday to discuss this matter and was likely to be appointed as Attorney General for Pakistan.

However, some sources close to Naeem Bokhari said that he himself was not interested in his appointment as AGP.

It may be mentioned here that Mansoor Anwar Khan has currently been serving as Attorney General for Pakistan whose appointment was made last year on August 18 and he is very acclaimed lawyer and is also admired among the legal fraternity for his professionalism.

Naeem Bokhar, on other hand, is known as PTI lawyer who played very important role in legal fight against PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case. He also represented Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf in a number of cases before the superior judiciary. Naeem Bokhari is also known a famous television figurer as he hosted a number of programs and made a special place among the audience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Superior Panama May August Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

7 seconds ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit

13 seconds ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

9 minutes ago

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

21 minutes ago

KP Hockey camp for National Games begins

6 minutes ago

Abrar Ahmad now leads Pakistan Chemical Manufactur ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.