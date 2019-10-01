Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

The federal government decided to appoint PTI leader and known lawyer Naeem Bokhari as Attorney General for Pakistan, media reports revealed here on Tuesday

The federal government, the reports suggested, decided to change Mansoor Anwar Khan, the incumbent attorney general for Pakistan, and appoint Naeem Bokhari as a new AGP on his place. The sources quoted by the media said that a meeting was expected between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Naeem Bokhari on Tuesday (today) or on Wednesday to discuss this matter and was likely to be appointed as Attorney General for Pakistan.

However, some sources close to Naeem Bokhari said that he himself was not interested in his appointment as AGP.

It may be mentioned here that Mansoor Anwar Khan has currently been serving as Attorney General for Pakistan whose appointment was made last year on August 18 and he is very acclaimed lawyer and is also admired among the legal fraternity for his professionalism.

Naeem Bokhar, on other hand, is known as PTI lawyer who played very important role in legal fight against PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case. He also represented Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf in a number of cases before the superior judiciary. Naeem Bokhari is also known a famous television figurer as he hosted a number of programs and made a special place among the audience.