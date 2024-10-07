Naeem Calls For Islamic Summit On Palestine Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM
Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday urged the government to call an Islamic summit on the Palestinian issue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday urged the government to call an Islamic summit on the Palestinian issue.
Speaking at the all-party conference held at the President's House, he said that Pakistan being an Islamic ideological and nuclear state, must play an effective role on Palestine and Kashmir issues.
He asked the govt formulate a strategy with Saudi Arabia and Iran against Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that 85,000 tons of explosives were thrown on Gaza during the Israeli aggression in the last year, 80 to 90 per cent of the city had been ruined, as many as 10,000 people were buried under the rubble, 43,000 were martyred including 30,000 children while Israelis killed hundreds of journalists, doctors and paramedical staff.
He said that after Gaza, Israel was also attacking Iran, Lebanon and Yemen.
Naeem urged the Islamic countries to gather and devise a strategy to counter the Israeli expansionist initiatives.
Recent Stories
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 82 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders28 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities28 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held39 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur51 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP52 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq43 minutes ago
-
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy43 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression43 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed43 minutes ago