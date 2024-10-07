Open Menu

Naeem Calls For Islamic Summit On Palestine Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday urged the government to call an Islamic summit on the Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday urged the government to call an Islamic summit on the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the all-party conference held at the President's House, he said that Pakistan being an Islamic ideological and nuclear state, must play an effective role on Palestine and Kashmir issues.

He asked the govt formulate a strategy with Saudi Arabia and Iran against Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that 85,000 tons of explosives were thrown on Gaza during the Israeli aggression in the last year, 80 to 90 per cent of the city had been ruined, as many as 10,000 people were buried under the rubble, 43,000 were martyred including 30,000 children while Israelis killed hundreds of journalists, doctors and paramedical staff.

He said that after Gaza, Israel was also attacking Iran, Lebanon and Yemen.

Naeem urged the Islamic countries to gather and devise a strategy to counter the Israeli expansionist initiatives.

