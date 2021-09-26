UrduPoint.com

Naeem Chaudhary Takes Up Reins Of HDAP As Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Naeem Chaudary of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HCDA) has taken up the reins of the association as its Chairman after winning the elections here.

The results of the elections were announced in the Annual General Meeting of the HCDA and soon after the announcement he took up the reins for the year 2021-22, said a press release here on Sunday.

According to the election results, Naeem Chaurdhary was elected as Chairman, Irfan Vohra as Senior Vice Chairman and Dr Tasmia Abeer Billo as Vice Chairman.

Moreover, Masood Ahmed, Naeem Chaudhary and Irfan Vohra were elected as members of corporate executive committee and Adnan A Siddiqui, Ahmar Zaman and Mushtaq Ahmed were elected as associate executive committee members.

