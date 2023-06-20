Naeem condoles over loss of precious lives in Greece boat incident

The central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Greece boat accident in which young people belonging to Azad Kashmir district Kotli, Khoi Ratta and different areas of Punjab were killed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Greece boat accident in which young people belonging to Azad Kashmir district Kotli, Khoi Ratta and different areas of Punjab were killed.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that after the Greece boat accident, Pakistan Prime MinisterMuhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of this incident and ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against human trafficking and those who illegally send young people abroad and so far many agents have been arrested for illegally sending people abroad.