Naeem Ejaz of PML(N) wins election in PP-10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Naeem Ejaz of Pakistan Muslim League(N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 by securing 48,759 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Amir Afzal, an independent candidate who bagged 34,413 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 56.26 percent