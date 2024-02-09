Naeem Ejaz Of PML(N) Wins Election In PP-10
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Naeem Ejaz of Pakistan Muslim League(N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 by securing 48,759 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Amir Afzal, an independent candidate who bagged 34,413 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 56.26 percent
