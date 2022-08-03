Naeem Ghouri assumes charge of Member Finance in OGRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Mohammad Naeem Ghouri has assumed the charge of Member Finance of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to a spokesman of the OGRA, he is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan having bundles of national and multinational professional experience of 30 years in the fields of finance, procurement, administration, information technology and remained involved in developing business strategies and mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas industry.

Naeem Ghouri started his carrier with A.F. Ferguson & Co Chartered Accountants (Member firm of price Water house Coopers) in 1985.

He also worked at senior management positions with British Gas Exploration & Production Company, Pakistan Oilfields Limited and OMV (an Austrian Oil and Gas Company).

During his tenure of 18 years with OMV, he remained posted in Pakistan, Romania and Kurdistan Region of Iraq as Head of Finance/Deputy Country Head before joining OGRA.

Naeem Ghouri has attended numerous national and international training programs on leadership, strategy, international financial reporting standards, and taxation.

In addition, he also attended programs on oil and gas financial management program at University of Texas Dallas, USA, leadership program (Power to Manage) at IMD University, Switzerland, and Leadership Program (Power to Lead) at Ash ridge Business school, UK.

Ghouri has assumed his duties as Member Finance which is seen as a great addition in the top management of OGRA.