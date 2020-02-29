UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naeem Qureshi Appointed Convener Of Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce & Industry Committee On Environment

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Naeem Qureshi appointed Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Committee on Environment

President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the Convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the Convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020.

The appointment was made by President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The appointment was made in view of the outstanding services of Naeem Qureshi to further the cause of environmental protection in the country.

The committee will make recommendations to get maximum input of the fraternities of industrialists and businessmen for improving environmental situation in the country.

The committee will comprise of environmental experts, researchers, scientists and practitioners from all over the country to get their learned input on environmental issues of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

We look forward to developing a comprehensive road ..

21 minutes ago

US, Taliban sign peace-agreement in Doha

29 minutes ago

Pentagon Chief Says Peace Deal With Taliban Paves ..

54 seconds ago

Taliban Pledge to Stick to Peace Deal With US

55 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to promote forestry in region: ..

58 seconds ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to train health offic ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.