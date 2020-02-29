Naeem Qureshi appointed Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Committee on Environment

President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the Convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the Convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020.

The appointment was made by President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The appointment was made in view of the outstanding services of Naeem Qureshi to further the cause of environmental protection in the country.

The committee will make recommendations to get maximum input of the fraternities of industrialists and businessmen for improving environmental situation in the country.

The committee will comprise of environmental experts, researchers, scientists and practitioners from all over the country to get their learned input on environmental issues of Pakistan.