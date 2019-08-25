ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Sunday categorically rejected a news about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan as Prime Minister's spokesperson and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's appointment in his place.

"Recent rumours about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan and the appointment of Chaudhry Fawad as (the prime minister's) spokesperson are totally false and mischievous," he said in a statementHe said the opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf frequently indulged in disinformation campaign to create rift within the party. "We are fully aware of this (propaganda)," Naeem ul Haq said.