UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naeem Ul Haq Rejects Chan's Resignation News

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Naeem ul Haq rejects Chan's resignation news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Sunday categorically rejected a news about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan as Prime Minister's spokesperson and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's appointment in his place.

"Recent rumours about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan and the appointment of Chaudhry Fawad as (the prime minister's) spokesperson are totally false and mischievous," he said in a statementHe said the opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf frequently indulged in disinformation campaign to create rift within the party. "We are fully aware of this (propaganda)," Naeem ul Haq said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sunday

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

3 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

3 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.