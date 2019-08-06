Naeem-ul-Haq urges Shehbaz to stop hypocrisy

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday said that he had not seen a bigger hypocrite than Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said Shehbaz Sharif speech during the Joint Session of parliament was full of venom not against Narendra Modi rather against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that his diatribe was full of frustration and contradictions. "Poor Shehbaz Sharif, may be his state of mind has been affected by Maryam Safdar' politics" he said.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government was silent over the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged Shehbaz Sharif should first stop hypocrisy.