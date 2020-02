Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem ul Haque, passed away on Saturday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Naeem ul Haque who was suffering from cancer breathed his last at a local hospital, confirmed PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh.