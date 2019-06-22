Naeem ul Haque shares Tendulkar’s picture taking it for Imran Khan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The picture, which he thought was of Imran Khan, was actually of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque shared a wrong childhood picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sharing Tendulkar’s childhood picture, Naeem ul Haque wrote, “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

Soon people on Twitter pointed out the mistake.