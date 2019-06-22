UrduPoint.com
Naeem Ul Haque Shares Tendulkar’s Picture Taking It For Imran Khan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque shared a wrong childhood picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The picture, which he thought was of Imran Khan, was actually of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sharing Tendulkar’s childhood picture, Naeem ul Haque wrote, “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

Soon people on Twitter pointed out the mistake.

