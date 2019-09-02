Naeemul Haq rejects dissolution reports of PTI provincial organizations

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Monday rejected the reports regarding dissolution of the provincial organizations, especially of Punjab province.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, he said Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry is the president of Punjab and performing his duties under the constitutional umbrella of the party.

He also refuted the rumours regarding the Punjab chief minister's visit to Lahore office.

He urged the media to rely on credible sources rather to speculate false notions amongst the people.

He emphasized that PTI is the only political party with a comprehensive constitution, which clearly underlines the decision-making processes of the party.

He also reiterated that as per chairman's vision, PTI will continue to move forward as a modern political institution under the guidance of its constitution.