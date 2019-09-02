UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naeemul Haq Rejects Dissolution Reports Of PTI Provincial Organizations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Naeemul Haq rejects dissolution reports of PTI provincial organizations

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Monday rejected the reports regarding dissolution of the provincial organizations, especially of Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Monday rejected the reports regarding dissolution of the provincial organizations, especially of Punjab province.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, he said Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry is the president of Punjab and performing his duties under the constitutional umbrella of the party.

He also refuted the rumours regarding the Punjab chief minister's visit to Lahore office.

He urged the media to rely on credible sources rather to speculate false notions amongst the people.

He emphasized that PTI is the only political party with a comprehensive constitution, which clearly underlines the decision-making processes of the party.

He also reiterated that as per chairman's vision, PTI will continue to move forward as a modern political institution under the guidance of its constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Media

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

31 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

3 hours ago

US-Taliban deal would see US pull troops from five ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.