Naegleria Virus Claims One Life In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) One person was killed by the Naegleria fowleri infection in the Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the virus was confirmed in a 19-year-old boy on 25th August.

Five people were killed in the city during the year so far due to the virus.

