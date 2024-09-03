Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) One person was killed by the Naegleria fowleri infection in the Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the virus was confirmed in a 19-year-old boy on 25th August.

Five people were killed in the city during the year so far due to the virus.