UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naek Cross Examines Witness In Fake Accounts References Against Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Naek cross examines witness in fake accounts references against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till July 15, on Park Lane Company and mega money laundering references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president on request of his lawyer.

At the outset of hearing, the defence counsel concluded his cross examination with prosecution witness Ahsan Aslam. On query, the witness told the court that he was serving as Deputy Director Security Market Division Karachi in Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in 2009-10. However, he was appointed joint registrar companies registration SECP in Karachi in 2019.

The witness said that he had not taken any written permission from his seniors before sharing documents with NAB investigators.

To another query by the defence, the witness said that five to six Deputy Registrars were appointed in his current division of SECP.

He said that the Parthenon Company was registered with SECP under the rules. It was registered in 2009, he added.

After conclusion of the cross examination by defence lawyer Farook H. Naek, the court adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference till July 15.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer also continued his cross examination with prosecution witnesses Ahsan Aslam Khan and Muhammad Naeem in mega money laundering references. The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, his son Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and Muhammad Aurangzeb in this case on request of their lawyers.

After this, the hearing was adjourned till next date.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Exchange Faryal Talpur Lawyers Company Money July 2019 Market From Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

1 hour ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.