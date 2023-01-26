Naek seeks ruling regarding flag hoisting on cabinet members' vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Farooq Hameed Naek on Thursday sought Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani's ruling on flag hoisting by cabinet members including special assistants, advisors and others on their official vehicles.

Speaking on a point of order, Naek urged the chairman to announce his ruling over the issue in accordance with the law of the land.

Senate Chairman said he will announce the ruling after carefully deliberating the relevant laws and rules.