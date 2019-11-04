Nafees invites international tourists to visit Pakistan,explore its true potential

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Monday invited the foreign tourists to visit Pakistan to exploit and explore the beauty and rich cultural heritage potentials of the country

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom UK ) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Monday invited the foreign tourists to visit Pakistan to exploit and explore the beauty and rich cultural heritage potentials of the country.

He stated this while inaugurating the Pakistan Pavillion in the World Travel Mart (WRT London 2019) here at ExCel Exhibition center.

Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural development GB Dr.Mohammad Iqbal, Azad Kashmir Minister for Information, Tourism and Culture Mushtaq Minhas, Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Ayub, officials of Pakistan High Commission, Participants of the Exhibition from Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Sind,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and journalists attended the ceremony.

The World Travel Mart-London started here at ExCel Exhibition Center in which many countries around the world including Pakistan were participating in the three-day event.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan was a cradle of ancient civilization which had also many historical religious sites of Buddhists, Hindu and Sikh ,a source of the attraction for these visitors.

He specially mentioned that government of Pakistan had open up Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which would also boost tourism sector in the country.

He added that Sikh community around the world had appreciated and welcomed Pakistan Government for this initiative and they were very happy.

Highlighting the WTM London 2019, he said that this was an important event for promoting tourism sector in the globe including Pakistan.

He appreciated the participants and governments of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan ,KPK, Sind, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for participating in this important event.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for visiting Gilgit Baltistan on the auspicious occasion of independence day of the area.

He added that Prime Minister Khan was the first head of the government who visited on November 1, on the occasion of independence day of Gilgit Baltistan.

He added that the PTI government was taking special steps for the development of the area including the promotion of tourism for the benefit of the people.

He said that tourists visiting GB were being given facilities to attracts a large number of tourists especially from foreign countries including UK.

He hoped that WTM-19 London would help promote the tourism sector in the GB.

Dr.Muhammad Iqbal and Mushtaq Minhas said that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were the most fascinating and beautiful areas of Pakistan and invited the tourists to visit and explore the areas.

Pakistan was a regular participant of this global event in which tour operators and travel and tourism agents from across the country, actively participate in business-to-business activities and deals, with other global participants, in order to promote the travel and tourism industry of Pakistan.

During the event, they also get an opportunity to present Pakistan, as one of the best and attractive tourist destination, due to its lofty and snow-clad beautiful mountains, eye-catching lush green valleys, historic places, deserts, rivers and beautiful lakes in a tourists friendly environment.

The WTM London 2019, was the the the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals.

Through its industry networks and unrivaled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.

Staged annually in ExCeL London, WTM London was a vibrant three-day business to business event presenting a diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to UK and International travel professionals.

According to organizers, all sectors of the travel industry were represented including tourist Boards, airlines, cruise, hotels, luxury, responsible tourism and travel technology, the organizers said.

This group has brought the travel industry professionals together year-round to connect and keep up with insights, challenges, trends, and innovations in the travel and tourism industry, they added.