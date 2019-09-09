Nafees lauds British parliamentarians' stance on Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that the British Members of Parliament (MPs) were actively highlighting Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and had written letters to the United Nations to intervene ensuring Kashmiris' human rights.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a total of 78 MPs comprehensively discussed the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and they were active in highlighting the issue on social media exposing the abhorrent face of Indian forces on regular basis.

The world community, he said was also condemning the continuous Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir which had been under siege for the last 35 days. He said there were more than dozens of demonstrations in UK and the members of the British parliament had expressed their concerns sympathizing with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Modi-led fascist government had reached to unprecedented level of ceasefire violations as they had violated more than 6000 times on the Line of Control (LOC), he said and added that the situation had been escalating, he expressed.

The Pakistan envoy said that they were constantly in touch with the ambassadors and reminding them that India was putting the region into perilous situation with its hegemonic designs. India had track record of resorting to false flag operation after feeling pressure from the international community over its illegal and unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

The UN Security Council had resolutions on the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said and called upon the international community to play its role to stop brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris being perpetrated by the Indian forces which was a cognizable crime under the international laws.