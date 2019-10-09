Nafees urges for exploring the potentials in Information Technology sector of Pakistan

Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors from the United Kingdom to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of economy including the Information Technolgy sector in Pakistan which has a promising future

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors from the United Kingdom to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of economy including the Information Technolgy sector in Pakistan which has a promising future.

"Pakistan offers enormous opportunities due to its geo-strategic location in the region and the present government has initiated investment friendly policies and incentives, created conducive business environment besides opening up various sectors of the economy for investors including Information Technology sector which has a promising future", he said while addressing as chief guest at a roadshow organized by JumpStart Pakistan here at Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday evening.

JumpStart Pakistan is an entrepreneurial movement that creates enterprises by leveraging and utilizing the nation's resources.

Syed Asad Hussain, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Khurram Zubari Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Amjad Pervez Chairman JumpStart Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the participants at the High Commission and appreciated the role of JumpStart Pakistan for its initiatives for the promotion of Information Technology sector in Pakistan. He said that the present government in Pakistan was keen to attract investments in various sectors of Pakistan and has initiated investment-friendly policies including facilitating tax incentives to the investors in various sectors of the economy including Information Technology sector.

Nafees Zakaria said that the government has a strategy and set a direction to facilitate the investors including the foreign investors by providing them better opportunities in order to exploit huge natural resources for the development of the country. He added that Foreign investors were doing profitable businesses in Pakistan as compared to other neighboring countries in the region.

Highlighting the Information Technology sector in Pakistan, he said that the country has produced 300,000 IT professionals and 20,000 professionals were annually adding in the sector creating a big market for investors.

He said that several international companies including global enterprises like IBM, Bently, S, and P Global, etc., established global consulting services centers, research and development facilities in Pakistan and IT investors in Pakistan were also doing profitable investments in the country.

He called upon the business community, foreign investors of UK to take maximum benefit from the investment opportunities being offered in Pakistan, in order to foster greater collaboration, innovation and best business practices to forge stronger links between the UK and Pakistan in the Technology sector. "Pakistan offers win win opportunities of benefits for foreign investors", he remarked.

He said that Pakistan has become the center for gravity in terms of investments due to its strategic location and a hub for trade and investment in the region. The High Commissioner informed the participants that due to this reason, countries like China, US, UK , Germany, UAE and Turkey and others were making huge investments in Pakistan. He assured JumpStart Pakistan of every possible support and help in their efforts for promotion and development of IT sectors and other businesses in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Asad Hussain and Khurran Zubari and other representatives of JumpStart Pakistan said that the country offers tremendous opportunities for investments in various sectors including IT, education, Health, Technology, Tourism, Agriculture, Creative Industry, Finance and Precision engineering.

They also termed Pakistan as the best investment destination with plenty of opportunities and huge natural resources. They, on the occasion, announced that JumpStart Pakistan will be organizing week long Global Enterprise Conference 2019 from November 01 at Lahore and Islamabad with the theme of (LIFT Pakistan 2019) creating robust sustainable Ecosystem of enterprise for a strong and prosperous Pakistan".

A number of British Pakistanis business community and members of JumpStartPakistan attended the event.