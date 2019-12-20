Nafees urges Pakistani scholars, students to use acquired knowledge and experience for development of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has urged the Commonwealth scholars and students from Pakistan to make the most of the enriching academic experience in Britain and then use the acquired knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines for the development of their country.

He stated this while speaking at a reception he hosted in the honor of Commonwealth Scholars from Pakistan at the High Commission the other day.

A statement of the High Commission issued here said, a group of scholars, from a wide range of academic disciplines currently studying at various UK Universities attended the event.

The reception was held as a part of the students outreach efforts of the Mission.

In his welcome remarks on the occasion, the High Commissioner congratulated the students on their selection for the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship programme. He urged the students to make the most of the enriching academic experience in Britain and then use the acquired knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines for the development of Pakistan.

Nafees Zakaria also emphasized on the scholars to make the most of their stay in the UK by making lasting friendships with the British people and fellow scholars from other countries.

He apprised the students that he was endeavoring to forge academic collaborations between Pakistani and UK universities so that a sustainable institutional framework for cooperation could be established.

The High Commissioner also called upon the students to be part of the Mission's efforts towards projection of Pakistan's rich and diverse culture, heritage of ancient civilizations and various beautiful colours of the country. He assured the students of all possible assistance in their cultural activities.

Mr Zakaria thanked the Commonwealth organization for providing an invaluable academic opportunity for the Pakistani students.

He added that Commonwealth Scholarship programme has significantly promoted people to people contacts between Pakistan and the Commonwealth countries.

The scholars and the students on the occasion thanked the High Commissioner for providing them an opportunity to visit the High Commission and network with eachother.

