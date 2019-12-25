UrduPoint.com
Nafees Zakaria Greets British-Pakistani Community On Christmas And Quaid-e-Azam Day

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has felicitated the British-Pakistani Christian community on the the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a video message issued by the Pakistan High Commission London on the eve of December 25, the High Commissioner also warmly congratulated British Pakistanicommunity residing in the United Kingdom on the birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah falling on December 25.

More Stories From Pakistan

