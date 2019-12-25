Nafees Zakaria Greets British-Pakistani Community On Christmas And Quaid-e-Azam Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:57 PM
Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has felicitated the British-Pakistani Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas
In a video message issued by the Pakistan High Commission London one the eve of December 25, the High Commissioner also warmly congratulated the British Pakistani community residing in the United Kingdom on the birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, falling on December 25.