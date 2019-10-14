Nafees Zakaria urges Pakistani students to enrich their academic experience in UK

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the Pakistani students to enrich their academic experience in Britain and use the same for the development of Pakistan

High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria stated this while addressing Pakistani Chevening scholars over a Dinner Reception hosted at the High Commission on other day.

As many as 54 Chevening scholars, from a wide range of professions, have started their academic programmes at various UK Universities this autumn.

The event was held as part of the students outreach efforts of the Mission.

In his welcome address on the the occasion, the High Commissioner congratulated the students on their selection for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship programme. He urged the students to make the most of the enriching academic experience in Britain and then use the acquired knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines for the development of Pakistan.

He also emphasized on the scholars to make the most of their stay in the UK by making lasting friendships with the British people and fellow scholars from other countries as well as linkages with the UK's institutions.

Nafees Zakaria called upon the students to be part of the Mission's efforts towards the projection of Pakistan's rich and diverse culture, the heritage of ancient civilizations and various beautiful colours of the country.

He apprised them of the warm and cordial relations between Pakistan and the UK.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan visit of the Royal Couple would further strengthen the ties between the two countries and significantly add to the tourism in the country.

Mr Zakaria thanked the British Government for providing an invaluable opportunity to the Pakistani students for studying at the top educational institutions of the country.

He added that Chevening Scholarship programme has significantly promoted people to people contacts between Pakistan and the UK that has resulted into the strengthening of bilateral ties.