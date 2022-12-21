Nafeesa condemns terrorist attacks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Khuzdar, Bannu and various parts of the country.

In a statement issued here, she said the terrorist elements are targeting innocent citizens and security forces personnel to please their foreign masters.

MNA Dr Nafeesa, who is also PPP Information Secretary, said the Pakistan Army and other security agencies will eliminate the terrorists from the country.

She expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks.