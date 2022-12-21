UrduPoint.com

Nafeesa Condemns Terrorist Attacks

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Nafeesa condemns terrorist attacks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Khuzdar, Bannu and various parts of the country.

In a statement issued here, she said the terrorist elements are targeting innocent citizens and security forces personnel to please their foreign masters.

MNA Dr Nafeesa, who is also PPP Information Secretary, said the Pakistan Army and other security agencies will eliminate the terrorists from the country.

She expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Bannu Army Khuzdar From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

41 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

41 minutes ago
 Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zirc ..

Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon to Army Needs Increasing - ..

41 minutes ago
 New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commi ..

New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Sh ..

41 minutes ago
 vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.