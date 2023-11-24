Open Menu

Nafeesa Condoles Death Of Ghulam Sarwar Soomro

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Former Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah on Friday visited Soomro House Khairpur to condole with former President Khairpur Press Club, Ghulam Qadir Soomro, over the sad demise of his brother, social activist and local politician Ghulam Sarwar Soomro

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

