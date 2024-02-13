Nafeesa Condoles Over Death Of Prof Siraj's Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Newly elected MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah along with MPA Ghazala Siyal visited the residence of the Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro on Tuesday and met his brothers Agriculturist Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro and Revenue Officer Razaq Soomro
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Newly elected MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah along with MPA Ghazala Siyal visited the residence of the Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro on Tuesday and met his brothers Agriculturist Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro and Revenue Officer Razaq Soomro.
They expressed condolences over the death of Prof Dr Siraj Soomro's mother.
MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts4 minutes ago
-
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying5 minutes ago
-
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters5 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister6 minutes ago
-
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students22 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting22 minutes ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship22 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..26 minutes ago
-
KP Minister inaugurates child protection unit in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
Conclusion prayer of Tablighi Ijtemah offered in Sibi15 minutes ago